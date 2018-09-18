GGPD officers are investigating an Officer involved shooting in the parking lot of the Ralph’s store at the intersection of Euclid & Chapman. One suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital. Please avoid the area. #GGPD32 #OIS — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) September 18, 2018

A suspect was wounded following an officer-involved shooting outside a Ralphs grocery store in Garden Grove on Tuesday.Garden Grove police tweeted that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the supermarket, located at the intersection of Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue.The suspect was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Details on the suspect's condition were not immediately released.Garden Grove police said the incident began with a domestic violence suspect attacking a female. When officers arrived to the scene, the officer-involved shooting occurred. It's not yet clear what prompted officers to open fire.The investigation into the shooting will be handled by the Orange County District Attorney's Office and Garden Grove police detectives, authorities said.