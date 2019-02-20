Awaiting news conference from @OCDAToddSpitzer and @NewportBeachPD about 1973 cold case murder of #LindaOKeefe. Arrest has been made, suspect in custody: James Alan Neal. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Svinh77nwk — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 20, 2019

Authorities on Wednesday identified the suspect who has been arrested in the 1973 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Newport Beach.James Alan Neal, 72, was taken into custody in by Newport Beach police detectives in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is expected to appear at a hearing Wednesday afternoon in El Paso County.He is accused in the strangulation of Linda O'Keefe, who disappeared while walking home from school in a blue and white dress on Friday, July 6, 1973. The next morning, authorities discovered her body in Back Bay.Witnesses saw a turquoise van where Linda was last seen."We have a couple of witnesses who saw a suspicious van and a man near her. We know she never made it home," said Jennifer Manzella, a police spokeswoman.Officials from the Newport Beach Police Department and Orange County District Attorney's Office are expected to provide additional details about the arrest at a morning news conference.