Suspect ID'd in chase, fatal officer-involved shooting on 101 in Calabasas

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas after a chase ended in a crash and armed standoff, authorities said.

Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas as a 38-year-old parolee from Santa Barbara.

Dimas Diaz Jr. was involved in a standoff with CHP officers and Ventura County sheriff's deputies Saturday morning after a chase ended with a crash on the freeway.

The standoff lasted about 50 minutes before Diaz exited his vehicle and was shot by officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact details that led to the officer-involved shooting have not been disclosed. Officials say one Ventura County sheriff's deputy and one CHP officer were involved in the shooting.

The incident on the southbound side of the 101 near Las Virgenes Road prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the highway in both directions for several hours.

Officials said the initial pursuit started when authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Camarillo. The suspect took off in a stolen vehicle, went to the South Coast and back to the 101 in Calabasas, where he crashed into a guardrail.

Officials say Diaz was a parolee wanted in another state, and he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear whether he was armed at the time of the standoff.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department will be leading the investigation.

