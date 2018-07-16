Long Beach police identify suspect wanted for stealing French bulldog from couple's home

Authorities identified a man suspected of stealing a beloved French bulldog from a Long Beach couple's home while they were inside. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities identified a man suspected of stealing a beloved French bulldog from a Long Beach couple's home while they were inside.

Francisco Feliciano, 32, is suspected of stealing 1-year-old Archie from his home in mid-June. Authorities said Feliciano does not have a permanent residence but has ties to the San Fernando Valley and cities in Orange County.

On June 17, Kenny Gonzalez and Miranda Perez said they heard footsteps in their living room in the morning. When they went to check out what was happening, they saw someone in their home. The man fled with a few carpentry tools and nabbed Archie.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows a car pulling up and the suspect getting out to steal the tools and Archie. After the encounter, he fled in a silver sedan, but the stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in San Pedro.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the burglary Detective Daniel Martinez at (562) 570-7351. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
