Suspect identified in Westlake Village crash that killed 2 boys

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been identified in a crash in Westlake Village in Tuesday evening that left two young pedestrians dead.The pedestrians, who were only identified as male juveniles, were struck in the area of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive at about 7:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.One of the victims died at the scene, while the other boy was transported to a hospital where he later died.Investigators had cordoned off a crosswalk with crime scene tape, and a scooter and a set of roller blades were seen nearby the crash location.Rebecca Grossman, 57, was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's. Her bail is set at $2 million.Authorities say the suspect is related to the founder of the Grossman Burn Center.Detectives are investigating whether street racing and/or alcohol were possible factors in the crash. Grossman is not cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff's department.An investigation is ongoing.