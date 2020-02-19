Suspect in Amie Harwick murder released from jail on bond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5943534" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New details are emerging about the murder of well-known sex and family therapist Amie Harwick, who was killed at her home in the Hollywood Hills.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5942050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The murder of Amie Harwick, a well-known sex and family therapist, has left friends and neighbors in the Hollywood Hills grieving.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of killing sex and family therapist Amie Harwick at her Hollywood Hills home bonded out of jail Tuesday night.Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-year-old resident of Playa de Rey, bonded out of jail just before 10:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Inmate Information Center. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.Harwick, who was once engaged to "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey, had a restraining order against Pursehouse until two weeks ago, when it expired, Los Angeles police said.LAPD arrived to Harwick's home Saturday in the Hollywood Hills at about 1:16 a.m. and found her beneath a third-floor balcony with injuries consistent with a fall.Pursehouse was arrested later that afternoon at his home in Playa del Rey.Coroner's officials on Tuesday released the official cause of Harwick's death. She died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after being transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County office, which described the incident as a homicide.One of Harwick's friends said Pursehouse was "a stalker" who "didn't take it well at all" when the couple ended their previous relationship.