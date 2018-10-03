Suspect in custody after 5 officers shot, 1 fatally, in South Carolina

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot in Florence County.

FLORENCE, S.C. --
Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot, and at least one was killed, during an active shooter incident in Florence County.

The incident is now over and officials say a suspect is in custody.

The Florence County Coroner confirmed to ABC News that one of the shooting victims, a law enforcement officer, has died.

News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot.

Information on the conditions of the others was not immediately available.

A Twitter post from Florence County Emergency Management says that "Due to a high priority call in ... Florence, there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
