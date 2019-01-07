Armed suspect in custody after hourslong barricade in Culver City hotel

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to an armed, barricaded person at a Culver City hotel.

By ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY (KABC) --
An armed and possibly suicidal person fired at officers and stayed barricaded in a Culver City hotel for hours on Monday before being safely taken into custody, authorities said.

Police evacuated the Ramada Inn at 3930 Sepulveda Blvd. and surrounding areas as they negotiated with the person to surrender peacefully. The individual was taken into custody more than seven hours after the incident began.

No injuries were reported.

The incident began around 5:40 a.m. when the Culver City Police Department received a radio call to check on a possible suicidal person at the hotel.

Officers tried to speak with the person, who then fired multiple shots through the door at them. Nobody was hit by bullets and the officers did not fire back.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau was on scene and handling the incident.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Culver City police announced the armed suspect had been taken into custody and the neighborhood was safe. No additional details or the suspect's identity were disclosed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadebarricaded manswatstandoffofficer involved shootingCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Calabasas burglary suspect charged in man's killing at campground
Arrest made in Torrance bowling alley shooting
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Gavin Newsom's son steals show during inaugural address
Palmdale town hall: Federal workers air concerns about shutdown
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
President Trump will travel to U.S.-Mexico border
Charred body found in South LA trash fire, police say
Show More
Judge to hear case against adding citizenship question to 2020 Census
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault case
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
More News