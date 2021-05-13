Barricaded suspect in custody after SWAT team responds to Beverly Hills neighborhood

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A barricaded suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday night in Beverly Hills following a standoff that prompted a response from a SWAT team.Beverly Hills police said officers responded to a battery call around 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Stanley Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard.Police did not provide further details on what led to the SWAT team being deployed, but said the suspect was taken into custody late into the 11 p.m. hour.One victim involved in the situation was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Details regarding how the victim was hurt or the extent of the injuries were unclear.Video showed a police helicopter flying overhead, as well as multiple SWAT officers at the scene.As the standoff was still unfolding, residents in the neighborhood were advised to stay indoors.