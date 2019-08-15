Suspect in custody after chase, crash in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase came to a violent end in North Hollywood Wednesday evening after a carjacking suspect crashed into two vehicles.
The suspect vehicle, a Toyota Prius, collided with another car at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Riverside Drive, bringing an end to the pursuit.
At least one child and a woman were seen jumping out and running from the car after the suspect vehicle collided with them.
Officials said a child and the suspect would be transported to a hospital. Another victim was being evaluated at the scene.
The suspect was wanted for carjacking, police said. He was taken into custody by officers.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
