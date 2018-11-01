Suspect in custody after 3-year-old child killed, mother in critical condition in Fontana

A suspect is in custody after a child was killed and a woman was in critical condition Thursday evening in Fontana. (RMG News)

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A three-year-old boy died and his 23-year-old mother was in critical condition Thursday night in Fontana after they were stabbed by a suspect possibly related to them.

The incident occurred at the 11700 block of Belmonte Road. Family members arrived at the home and discovered the mother and her child suffering from stab wounds.

A neighbor said the suspect, Saul Franco, is the child's uncle and lives at the home. Fontana police said the 20-year-old suspect is possibly related to the victims.

The suspect was taken into custody after being located a short distance from the home.

Police attempted CPR on the bleeding child, according to the neighbor. The child later died at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.
