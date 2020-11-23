Hemet police officer shot in leg by suspect who allegedly opened fire from inside car

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A Hemet police officer was shot in the leg by a suspect who allegedly opened fire from inside a car Monday morning, authorities said.Two officers responded to the 3400 block of W Florida Avenue around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of someone shooting a gun in the area.One officer was speaking with the person who made the call when they pointed at a slow-moving vehicle in the same parking lot they were in, according to the Hemet Police Department."At that time, the suspect fired at the officer from his vehicle," police said in a press release. The officer was struck once in the leg but did not return fire.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:45 a.m. as investigators had a portion of a parking lot cordoned off with crime scene tape.Robert Moran, 20, was taken into custody without further incident. A handgun was found on the front passenger seat of the car, police said.The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot to his knee. The patrol officer, with the department for only nine months, was described as being alert and in good spirits.