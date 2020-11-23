Hemet police officer shot in leg by suspect who allegedly opened fire from inside car

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A Hemet police officer was shot in the leg by a suspect who allegedly opened fire from inside a car Monday morning, authorities said.
Two officers responded to the 3400 block of W Florida Avenue around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of someone shooting a gun in the area.
One officer was speaking with the person who made the call when they pointed at a slow-moving vehicle in the same parking lot they were in, according to the Hemet Police Department.
"At that time, the suspect fired at the officer from his vehicle," police said in a press release. The officer was struck once in the leg but did not return fire.
AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:45 a.m. as investigators had a portion of a parking lot cordoned off with crime scene tape.
Robert Moran, 20, was taken into custody without further incident. A handgun was found on the front passenger seat of the car, police said.
The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot to his knee. The patrol officer, with the department for only nine months, was described as being alert and in good spirits.
A massive police presence was reported in Hemet on Monday morning.
