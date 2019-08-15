Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, crash in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase came to a violent end in North Hollywood Wednesday evening after a carjacking suspect crashed into two vehicles.

The suspect was driving a Toyota Prius when he collided with another car at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Riverside Drive, bringing an end to the pursuit at around 9:23 p.m. A third car was also hit by the suspect.

Three child and two women were seen jumping out and running from the car after the suspect vehicle collided with them.

Officials said a child and the suspect would be transported to a hospital.

One woman was put into an ambulance and was carrying a child on her lap on the gurney.

The suspect was wanted for carjacking, police said.

He was in his car before officers with guns drawn approached and took him into custody.
