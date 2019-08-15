Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, crash in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase came to a violent end in North Hollywood Wednesday evening after a carjacking suspect crashed into two vehicles.The suspect was driving a Toyota Prius when he collided with another car at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Riverside Drive, bringing an end to the pursuit at around 9:23 p.m. A third car was also hit by the suspect.Three child and two women were seen jumping out and running from the car after the suspect vehicle collided with them.Officials said a child and the suspect would be transported to a hospital.One woman was put into an ambulance and was carrying a child on her lap on the gurney.The suspect was wanted for carjacking, police said.He was in his car before officers with guns drawn approached and took him into custody.