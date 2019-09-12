Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Police were in pursuit of the suspect on the 5 Freeway in Burbank shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect was pulled over for a possible DUI and took off during the stop, with the door of his vehicle striking an officer. The officer was not injured.

The suspect then transitioned to the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A.

Burbank police handed over the chase to the California Highway Patrol as the suspect was on the 10 Freeway.

The suspect transitioned back to the northbound 5 Freeway in Glendale, and the chase came to an end shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the suspect was slowly driving with the driver's door and stopped the vehicle.

When the suspect exited the vehicle, authorities had their weapons drawn. Police fired what appeared to fire a less-than-lethal round and tackled the suspect.
