EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3328030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video captured by a witness shows an arson suspect climb a tree before locking himself inside a Denny's bathroom in Van Nuys on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

An arson suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after he climbed a tree to evade police and then locked himself in a Van Nuys Denny's bathroom, police said.According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to the Airtel Hotel just east of the Van Nuys Airport shortly before 4:30 a.m. regarding an arson suspect.Responding officers found the suspect on the roof, lighting his jacket on fire. Police said the suspect then jumped from the roof, ran down the street and climbed a tree. Sherman Way was shut down in the area due to the investigation.At some point, police deployed a Taser on the suspect with no effect. Around 8 a.m., the suspect broke police containment and ran into a nearby Denny's and locked himself inside a bathroom.Authorities from the LAPD confirmed around 10:30 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident.Tania Bartolo was at the Denny's picking up some food when the suspect ran by her."As I was walking by, I saw the guy come running by. He was shirtless, had black slacks on. The cops started running after him, and he got tased, but that didn't stop him. He kept going, and then I just saw them going around the Denny's,"Police said no one was hurt in this standoff.