Officer sustains injury in officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights, suspect in custody

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in Boyle Heights, in the area of Malabar St and North Fickett St. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 30, 2019

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting after responding to an incident in Boyle Heights Friday.The shooting took place at the corner of Malabar Street and Fickett Street at 7 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Eyewitness News learned the officer was shot but was being treated at a local hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.A suspect was taken into custody but no description was available.It was unknown what precipitated the shooting or if anyone else was injured.