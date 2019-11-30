Officer sustains injury in officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights, suspect in custody

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting after responding to an incident in Boyle Heights Friday.

The shooting took place at the corner of Malabar Street and Fickett Street at 7 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Eyewitness News learned the officer was shot but was being treated at a local hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

A suspect was taken into custody but no description was available.

It was unknown what precipitated the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

