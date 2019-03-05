Suspect in custody after barricade causes traffic nightmare in Sherman Oaks

A suspect is in custody after a barricade that created a major headache for Monday evening commuters in Sherman Oaks.

By ABC7.com staff
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a barricade that created a major headache for Monday evening commuters in Sherman Oaks.

Police had blocked off traffic in both directions on Beverly Glen Boulevard as they negotiated with a possibly armed man inside a home on the 3900 block. Officers had initially responded to a domestic violence report.

Officers had also cordoned off the home and evacuated nearby residences as a precaution.

Traffic was backing up for miles on the road, a popular surface-street alternative to the 405 Freeway during busy commuting times.

After the suspect was taken into custody, police said there would be a short delay before the road could be reopened to traffic.
