Suspect in custody after barricade causes traffic nightmare in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a barricade that created a major headache for Monday evening commuters in Sherman Oaks.Police had blocked off traffic in both directions on Beverly Glen Boulevard as they negotiated with a possibly armed man inside a home on the 3900 block. Officers had initially responded to a domestic violence report.Officers had also cordoned off the home and evacuated nearby residences as a precaution.Traffic was backing up for miles on the road, a popular surface-street alternative to the 405 Freeway during busy commuting times.After the suspect was taken into custody, police said there would be a short delay before the road could be reopened to traffic.