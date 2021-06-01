Suspect in custody after unprovoked fatal attack on 70-year-old man in Anaheim

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim neighborhood was left in shock after a 70-year-old man was fatally beaten outside his home in an unprovoked attack, suffering severe head injuries.

Residents say the victim, identified as Rahmatolah "Davey" Yaghoubi, was gardening when he was assaulted around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon near Falmouth and Catalpa avenues. He later died at the hospital.

Danni Harrower lives a few doors away and says the victim was her friend.

"He was just the sweetest man...He always greeted my child, me and my dogs while we were walking. Gave us figs," she said.

Police believe it was a random attack. Officers searched the area and arrested David Steven Abbott, 30, of Anaheim for the fatal beating after spotting him a few blocks from the crime scene.

Police say Abbott had attacked another man, age 60, just 20 minutes earlier, but the victim in that instance was able to fight the suspect off.

Abbott is being held on $2 million bail.

Investigators also say Abbott had been out on bail for an earlier attack, an assault with a deadly weapon on May 15.

Anyone who has information about Abbott or may have been victimized in a similar assault are being asked to contact detectives at (714) 321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

