A suspect lead officers in a high-speed chase after allegedly stealing a CHP vehicle.
The suspect abandoned the CHP vehicle before allegedly carjacking a Lexus and a white Prius, as reported by our affiliate station KGTV. Speeds were in excess of 100 mph.
The chase ended in Mission Viejo where the male suspect was arrested without incident.
It is unknown if there were any other suspects involved or if there were any injuries.
Suspect in custody in Mission Viejo after wild police chase with 2 carjackings, stolen CHP vehicle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News