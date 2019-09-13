Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is in custody in unknown condition following an officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of Pine Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

There was a large police presence in the area as officers reportedly led an exhaustive search for a burglary suspect. It's unclear if the suspect that was taken into custody was the suspect they were searching for.

Details about what lead up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The suspect's condition was not available. It's unclear if any officers were injured.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa monicalos angeles countyburglarysearchofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Riverside girl, 2, meets heroes who saved her after near-drowning
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
Hemet day care operator pleads guilty in suffocating death of infant
1 dead in Santa Clarita deputy-involved shooting
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at OC school
Show More
Identity theft suspect arrested after trying to buy Clippers season tickets
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
Trump campaign flying massive banner over Houston ahead of debate
Moreno Valley teacher selected as first-ever Farmer Boys bacon intern
La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle
More TOP STORIES News