Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is in custody in unknown condition following an officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica Thursday afternoon, authorities said.The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of Pine Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.There was a large police presence in the area as officers reportedly led an exhaustive search for a burglary suspect. It's unclear if the suspect that was taken into custody was the suspect they were searching for.Details about what lead up to the shooting were not immediately available.The suspect's condition was not available. It's unclear if any officers were injured.