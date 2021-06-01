Suspect in custody after unprovoked fatal attack on 70-year-old man in Anaheim

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A shocking, unprovoked attack in Anaheim left a 70-year old man dead Monday.

Anaheim police say the 30-year old suspect is in custody.

The killing happened around noon Monday near Falmouth and Catalpa avenues.

Police responded to the area and found a 70-year-old man had been severely beaten and the suspect was still at the scene. Officers arrested David Steven Abbott, 30, of Anaheim for the fatal beating.

The victim, identified as Rahmatolah "Davey" Yaghoubi, later died at the hospital.

Police say Abbott had attacked another man, age 60, just 20 minutes earlier, but the victim in that instance was able to fight the suspect off.


Investigators also say Abbott had been out on bail for an earlier attack, an assault with a deadly weapon on May 15.

Anyone who has information about Abbott or may have been victimized in a similar assault to contact detectives at (714)321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

