Pittsburgh shooting suspect in custody in deadly synagogue attack, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Active shooter situation at synagogue in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (KABC) --
Police are reporting a suspect is in custody after a shooting that caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri says police have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

President Donald Trump says he's been monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said "looks like multiple fatalities."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shootershootingpolice officer injuredsynagoguePennsylvaniaPittsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Late, late show: Dodgers beat Red Sox in longest Series game
Mom, child injured in San Gabriel hit-and-run
108-year-old Dodger fan scores World Series home-game tickets
Mysterious lights flashing across LA skies leave residents wondering
Person caught in barbed wire atop LA jail's wall; crews attempt rescue
Inglewood shooting leaves 1 dead
Suspect arrested for allegedly sending mail bombs
Passage of Prop 6 could derail LA transit projects
Show More
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Robert Rauschenberg's quarter-mile long art piece comes to LACMA
Police probe possible role of street racing in Santa Ana crash that killed father
Alexander Calder's kinetic sculptures on display in DTLA
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes La Verne
More News