Suspect in Santa Ana shot after allegedly shooting at detectives

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by police in Santa Ana Monday night after shooting at detectives, police said.The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of South Evergreen. Police said the two detectives were on gang enforcement duty and were driving up the street when a man shot at them.The detectives were not hurt and ran after the suspect. Police said there was a confrontation and the man was shot.The suspect was hit and transported in an unknown condition. No officer was seriously injured in the incident.A gun was recovered, police said.The confrontation prompted an investigation into the shooting.