Suspect in Santa Ana shot after allegedly shooting at detectives

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was shot by police in Santa Ana Monday night after shooting at detectives, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by police in Santa Ana Monday night after shooting at detectives, police said.

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of South Evergreen. Police said the two detectives were on gang enforcement duty and were driving up the street when a man shot at them.

The detectives were not hurt and ran after the suspect. Police said there was a confrontation and the man was shot.

The suspect was hit and transported in an unknown condition. No officer was seriously injured in the incident.

A gun was recovered, police said.

The confrontation prompted an investigation into the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some IE schools close as heavy snow hits local mountains
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at IE park, held down by family
SoCal to see mild temps, light showers Tuesday
South Gate father arrested for murder of 5-month-old daughter
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Death of Hacienda Heights girl hits close to home for other families
Painted Lady butterflies ready to swarm SoCal
Show More
Inmates, staffers injured in fights at Victorville prison
USC community mourning slain music student
Stabbing of UCI student was sexual assault, police say
Norma Lopez murder suspect was 'watching, waiting,lusting,' prosecutor says
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
More TOP STORIES News