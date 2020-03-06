Suspect in stolen vehicle leads chase through Palmdale area

PURSUIT! This was one of the craziest ones I’ve ever seen. This was on the 5 SB just before it ended. driver got out, tumbled down a hill, tried to run across the freeway, was hit by a car, hurt his leg, and still took a dozen deputies to get him in custody! The video at 11 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/12z5S7iM7m — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) March 6, 2020

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen vehicle led deputies on a wild chase through the Palmdale area with a hood blocking the windshield and two tires blown out by spike trips.By the end, the car was sending off sparks as it eventually slowed down on the 5 Freeway. The driver jumped out and tried to dodge speeding traffic on the freeway before deputies were able to swarm him and take him into custody as he continued to struggle.The chase started in the Palmdale area and the suspect eventually drove through a security fence at the Palmdale airport and then got on the 14 Freeway.For much of the chase, the car's hood appeared to be up and blocking the windshield. Also two tires were seen falling off after spike strips were deployed, but the vehicle was able to keep driving at speeds over 50 mph.There were unconfirmed reports during the chase of the driver firing a weapon at officers.Two people were taken into custody.