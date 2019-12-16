Chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino leaves suspect wounded

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase in San Bernardino ended in a deputy-involved shooting that left one suspect wounded, police said.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle suspect while they were on patrol at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday in an unincorporated area of the city, according to Sgt. John Echevarria with the San Bernardino Police Department.When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not yield and a chase ensued, police said. At least one witness said the incident began as a pursuit on the 215 Freeway.The pursuit ended in a deputy-involved shooting in the 3900 block of University Parkway near a Mobil gas station.Video shows a bullet-riddled truck that crashed in front of a gas station.It is unclear how many deputies shot their weapon or what caused them to open fire on the driver of the pickup truck. No suspect weapon was recovered, according to Echevarria.The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.No deputies were injured in the incident.