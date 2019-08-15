Suspect injured, transported to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Venice, police say

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured and transported to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Venice, authorities said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department opened fire during the incident Thursday around 6 p.m. near Thornton Place and Pacific Avenue.

The male suspect in his 30s was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
