#LASD - Sheriff's Homicide detectives are responding to deputy-involved shooting, 44100 48th Street West, Lancaster - https://t.co/vA5o9cO02n pic.twitter.com/ne6wgkkNL7 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 26, 2018

Sheriff's deputies shot and critically injured a man in Lancaster after he allegedly went after his neighbors with a knife.The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 44100 block of 48th Street West.Witnesses and police say it started when the suspect was seen out in the front yard, possibly drinking and making loud noises. A neighbor who was out putting up her Christmas lights went to see what was happening.Officials say that's when the suspect began chasing the woman around with a knife. Another neighbor tried to intervene and the suspect allegedly went after that person.Deputies showed up and asked the suspect to drop the knife, but say he refused.During the confrontation, deputies ended up shooting the suspect.He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and was expected to survive.The suspect's identity has not been released.