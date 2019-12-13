Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Anaheim, police say

OIS just occurred in the area of Lincoln and East st in Anaheim. 1 male suspect transported in unknown condition. No officers injured. PIO en rte to the scene. Update to follow. — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) December 13, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Anaheim, police said.The shooting occurred late Thursday night near Lincoln Avenue and East Street, according to Anaheim police.Police said the male suspect was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.No officers were hurt.An investigation into the shooting is underway.