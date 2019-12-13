Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Anaheim, police say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Anaheim, police said.

The shooting occurred late Thursday night near Lincoln Avenue and East Street, according to Anaheim police.

Police said the male suspect was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.



Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

No officers were hurt.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.
