Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town

A suspect was injured in a law enforcement-involved shooting in Pasadena Tuesday evening, officials said.The incident happened in the area of Holly Street and De Lacey Avenue near Old Town around 5:45 p.m.A suspect suffered what were considered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody.Pasadena police said it was not their own officers involved, but an unnamed other law enforcement agency.Bullet holes were visible at the scene in the suspect's Audi.No officers were injured.