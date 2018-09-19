Wisconsin shooting: Suspect killed, victims wounded at software company

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people have been shot, none fatally, during a shooting at a software company near Madison, Wisconsin.

MIDDLETON, Wis. --
Officials say the suspect in a Wisconsin workplace shooting that injured four people has died after being shot by police.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke says there are no other suspects in the attack that occurred Wednesday morning at software company WTS Paradigm. Foulke says the suspect died after being shot by officers.

Foulke says officers were alerted to an active shooter situation at about 10:25 a.m. He says the suspect was taken to a hospital.

Foulke said all lockdowns in the area have been lifted. He didn't release details about the suspect or how the attack unfolded. He says officers are still interviewing witnesses.

Police are planning an update later Wednesday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooteru.s. & worldshootingWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
Woman arrested for slashing tires on 85 vehicles in South LA
Yasiel Puig's Encino home burglarized again
People in polluted areas have greater risk of dementia
Woman accused of embezzling more than $88K from nonprofits
Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area
OC firefighters rescue people, animals in flooded North Carolina towns
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Show More
Leticia Juarez shares memories of cherished hometown San Bernardino
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Deputy saves dog leashed to truck as it drives off
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Convicted kidnapper in 'Gone Girl' case could cross-examine victim
More News