Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting at sheriff's station parking lot in Santa Clarita

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita station near Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
Officials say deputies were confronted by a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun as the deputies were driving out of the station's parking lot. Deputies ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused.
A deputy fired two rounds and struck the suspect.
The man was transported to a hospital where he died.
No deputies were injured.
No additional information was immediately available.
ADVISORY: There is police activity in vicinity of our sheriff’s station re: an incident that occurred but please be assured there is no danger to the public at this time. No outstanding suspects. The area will remain closed off as investigation is underway. @santaclarita @lasdhq— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 1, 2020
