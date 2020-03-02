Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting at sheriff's station parking lot in Santa Clarita

ADVISORY: There is police activity in vicinity of our sheriff’s station re: an incident that occurred but please be assured there is no danger to the public at this time. No outstanding suspects. The area will remain closed off as investigation is underway. @santaclarita @lasdhq — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 1, 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday in the parking lot of a sheriff's station in Santa Clarita, officials say.The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita station near Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.Officials say deputies were confronted by a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun as the deputies were driving out of the station's parking lot. Deputies ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused.A deputy fired two rounds and struck the suspect.The man was transported to a hospital where he died.No deputies were injured.No additional information was immediately available.