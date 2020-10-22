Suspect killed, CHP officer injured by gunfire after chase through IE

By ABC7.com staff
BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer was injured and a stolen-car suspect was killed in a shootout after a freeway chase through the Inland Empire early Thursday morning.

The CHP says the chase started in the Chino area with a stolen car report. CHP officers took over the chase around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway near Chino.

The pursuit continued up through the Cajon Pass, past Victorville and then into Barstow.

It ended just before 4 a.m. south of Outlet Center Drive in Barstow. At that point, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect.

The suspect and one officer were both struck by gunfire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was brought to a local hospital in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Both sides of the freeway were initially closed. The southbound side reopened soon after the incident but the northbound side remained closed for hours during the investigation.

The name of the deceased suspect has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barstowchinosan bernardino countypolice chasechpofficer involved shootinghigh speed chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County schools to reopen at 25% capacity
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Multiple small quakes rattle Salton Sea area
Crashes in apparent street takeovers in OC leave 1 dead, 2 injured
LA County eases coronavirus restrictions for more businesses
Surveillance video shows woman try to kidnap 1-year-old boy in LA
Boy threatened with arrest for missing Zoom class
Show More
Survey: 76% of LAUSD parents say children with special needs not learning effectively
1 of the charges dismissed against Derek Chauvin
Judge throws out extortion charges against megachurch leader
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
How the diabolical ironclad beetle is virtually 'uncrushable'
More TOP STORIES News