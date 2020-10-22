Suspect killed, CHP officer injured by gunfire after chase through IE

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer was injured and a stolen-car suspect was killed in a shootout after a freeway chase through the Inland Empire early Thursday morning.The CHP says the chase started in the Chino area with a stolen car report. CHP officers took over the chase around 2:40 a.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway near Chino.The pursuit continued up through the Cajon Pass, past Victorville and then into Barstow.It ended just before 4 a.m. south of Outlet Center Drive in Barstow. At that point, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect.The suspect and one officer were both struck by gunfire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.The officer was brought to a local hospital in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.Both sides of the freeway were initially closed. The southbound side reopened soon after the incident but the northbound side remained closed for hours during the investigation.The name of the deceased suspect has not been released.