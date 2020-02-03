Suspected armed robber killed after exchanging gunfire with Canyon Country liquor store employee, authorities say

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected armed robber was killed after exchanging gunfire with an employee at a liquor store in Canyon Country Sunday evening, authorities said.The shooting occurred at a liquor store in the 19900 block of Golden Valley Road at about 8:21 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say the suspect exchanged gunfire with the employee and was pronounced dead at the scene after being wounded. The employee was shot, sustaining injuries described as non-life threatening.Investigators are questioning the employee.The sheriff's department's Homicide Bureau is investigating.