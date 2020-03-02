1 suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Santa Ana church

#PoliceActivity in the area of Center Street & McFadden Avenue #OIS Please stay away from this area, investigation is ongoing. #SAPDPIO #onscene — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) March 2, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a church Sunday in Santa Ana, police say.The shooting was reported at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church near McFadden Avenue and S. Center Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.Officials said one suspect is dead outside of the church.Officers are searching the church and school for any possible victims or additional suspects.No additional information was immediately available.