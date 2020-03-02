1 suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Santa Ana church

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a church Sunday in Santa Ana, police say.

The shooting was reported at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church near McFadden Avenue and S. Center Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officials said one suspect is dead outside of the church.

Officers are searching the church and school for any possible victims or additional suspects.

No additional information was immediately available.



Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyofficer involved shootingchurch
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal churches alter services amid coronavirus concerns
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Suspect killed after deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita
Early voting problems crop up around LA County
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Show More
Democratic Party of OC office vandalized with white nationalist propaganda
Santa Clarita man with coronavirus remains in isolation in Nebraska
New case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Northern California
US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
3 hurt in explosion at commercial building in downtown LA
More TOP STORIES News