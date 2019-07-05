Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Oak View

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer in Oak View Friday morning, authorities said.The shooting happened at about 6 a.m. near Highway 33 and Portal Street.Ventura County sheriff's investigators received a report of a man walking in and out of traffic on Highway 33, and posing a hazard.An officer who responded was charged at by the man after talking to him, CHP said."At some point during that time, an altercation occurred, a physical assault - the person that he contacted assaulted the officer," Capt. Eric Hatlee with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. "The officer did fire shots. The suspect was hit."The suspect hit by gunfire died at the scene.CHP said a witness reported seeing the confrontation.The name of the man shot has not been released.The condition of the officer was not immediately known, but the officer was transported to a hospital.