Chase: Suspect leading police on hours-long pursuit through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is leading police on an hours-long chase that has gradually moved through several cities in Los Angeles County, causing traffic disruptions Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

What started as the suspect driving erratically at high speeds on surface streets in the South L.A. and Inglewood area, turned into a crawl once the driver got onto the 110 Freeway.

The chase of the suspect, who is accused of being armed, began around 7 p.m. with LAPD vehicles following.

AIR7 HD was over the early part of the chase as the driver in the silver vehicle weaved through traffic, ran red lights, cut through parking lots and drove on the wrong side of the road at one point.

As many as six patrol vehicles were close behind the driver when the chase passed a small homeless encampment fire burning next to the freeway near West 81st Street and South Grand Avenue in South L.A. At various points in the chase, the driver would appear to come close to stopping the car, but would accelerate again and cause traffic nightmares in the process.

Police also threw out a spike strip, but driver drove around the officers in the middle of the road.

The chase moved through several parts of the county, including San Pedro, downtown L.A., Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

Despite having at least one flat tire after an apparent spike strip attempt, the suspect continued the chase on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley as the pursuit approached its fifth hour. Several people were spotted on overpasses and along streets next to the freeway watching the pursuit pass by - some even waved at the driver.

As of about 1 a.m. Wednesday, the driver is continuing the chase on the 10 Freeway in the Claremont area.

City News Service contributed to this report.
