Suspect barricaded after leading authorities on chase from Burbank to Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect accused of trying to run over a police officer in Burbank was barricaded at a Whittier apartment complex after a chase came to an end Sunday night, police said.Burbank police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at about 10:15 p.m. to the Ramada Inn hotel in the 2900 block of San Fernando Boulevard.The suspect allegedly tried to run over an officer, but it is not known if that officer was actually hit by the vehicle, Burbank police said. The officer was reported to be OK.The chase started in the Burbank area, with the suspect driving on multiple freeways, including the 5 and 605. The suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, then entered a residential area in Whittier and bailed on foot near Christine Drive and College Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.A passenger in the car was later detained.Authorities surrounded an apartment complex and it was believed the suspect was barricaded inside.