Burglary suspect leads LAPD, CHP on high-speed pursuit in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A possible burglary suspect led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Friday morning.AIR7 HD was over the chase around 10 a.m. as the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed on surface streets in Granada Hills, Northridge and Reseda, where he was seen weaving between vehicles and driving through red lights.The driver, who was driving a dark-colored Mercedes Benz, turned onto the 101 Freeway eastbound, where he darted across all lanes as speeds reached over 80 mph.At multiple points during the pursuit, responding Los Angeles police and California Highway Patrol officers went into tracking mode as the chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph on the 5 and 101 freeways.As traffic became congested on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, the driver exited and continued onto surface streets, where he nearly struck a pedestrian on Moorpark Street.The driver appeared to be using a cellphone during the chase.It was not immediately clear when or where the chase began, or what led up to the pursuit.