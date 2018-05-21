Possible stolen-car suspect leads authorities on erratic, high-speed chase in San Fernando Valley

A possible stolen-vehicle suspect led authorities on a high-speed and erratic chase through surface streets in the San Fernando Valley. (KABC)

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A possible stolen-vehicle suspect led authorities on a high-speed and erratic chase through surface streets in the San Fernando Valley.

The chase started around 6 p.m. in North Hollywood. The suspect then fled from authorities at high speeds on streets in neighborhoods, as well as the Arleta, Pacoima and Panorama City areas.

The vehicle appeared to be a newer model Toyota Camry. After fleeing at high speeds, going through traffic in the wrong direction at times, the suspect parked the vehicle near a wash and fled on foot.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene and hopped over the railing to approach the suspect.

Authorities said it appeared the man had handed off his red hat to someone underneath a bridge near the wash. The suspect ordered the man to walk away with the hat, authorities said.

But the suspect was later found and taken into custody.
