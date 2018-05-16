A suspect wanted for weapons charges traveled through surface streets in Long Beach and led authorities on a slow-speed chase Wednesday.The chase started around 3:45 p.m. near Anaheim and 14th Street. The suspect traveled at speeds as low as 30 mph and appeared to circle around several streets and intersections.At some points, the driver would cut through the road and turn around to head back in the direction he came from. The driver also traveled through alleys to evade police.The driver did hit a spike strip during one of the circles around a residential neighborhood. Within several minutes, the right tire on the front of the vehicle popped and flattened out.The suspect then went down into an alleyway, appeared to be stuck, tried backing out, crashed into another vehicle and could no longer get out.Authorities quickly headed into the alleyway and the suspect got out of the vehicle and surrendered.The investigation is ongoing.