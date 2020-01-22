Help sought finding suspect that attacked, kidnapped 22-year-old woman in Aliso Viejo

By and ABC7.com staff
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities want the public's help in finding a suspect that attacked and kidnapped a 22-year-old woman skateboarding at Woodfield Park in Aliso Viejo Monday evening.

Investigators with the Orange County sheriff's department said the attack happened just after 6 p.m. and has park regulars worried for their safety.

"As a woman, I am scared. It makes me worried every time I want to walk. If I am alone it makes me worried all the time now," said Nazzy Memarzadeh, Aliso Viejo resident.

The victim told authorities the suspect first tried to speak to her then unexpectedly grabbed her and dragged her into nearby bushes.

"It is unknown if the attack was sexual assault in nature or if it was an attempted assault ...either way, it's still important to us that we locate and apprehend this individual," said Lt. Chad Kajfasz, OCSD.

The victim described the suspect as 6' tall with a medium build who appeared to be in his 40s. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and possibly shorts.

Until the suspect is found, authorities are encouraging runners and walkers along the park trails to be vigilant about their surroundings.

"I would think people would pair up. I think it would make a lot of sense to do that and run in groups," said Mark Jones, Laguna Hills resident.

"This is relaxation time for me and I walk really fast to go and come back but now I am going to be worried," said Memarzadeh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers. The number is 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aliso viejoorange countyassaultkidnapkidnapping
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News