Two convenience stores in Orange County were robbed overnight Wednesday, and police believe the crimes may be connected.

Authorities from several police agencies, including Anaheim, La Habra and Brea police, responded to a robbery call at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Valley View Street shortly after 1 a.m.

According to the store clerk, the robbery suspect entered the business wearing a mask and armed with a gun. He pointed the weapon at him and demanded money.

The clerk, who said he's experienced more than one robbery, said the suspect appeared nervous, at one point putting the gun down on the counter.

"It was pretty sloppy, to be honest, you know, and I had lots of people tell me to grab the gun, but you know how that goes. You don't want to go down that route...just doing my job," he said.

Meantime, Anaheim police believe the same suspect could be involved in a similar robbery that happened at another 7-Eleven on the 2400 block of Ball Road in Anaheim.

No injuries were reported at either robbery, and the suspect remains at large.
