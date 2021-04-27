Chase, standoff ends with suspect reportedly dead after 3 separate shootings, including 2 fatal, in LA

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect reportedly dead after 3 separate shootings in LA

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect wanted in three drive-by shootings, including two deadly, reportedly died after leading police on a chase early Tuesday morning that ended with a standoff on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton. Authorities say an officer-involved shooting occurred, but it was unclear whether the suspect had been shot by police or suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Just after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted about the standoff.



The incident began around 1 a.m. as Los Angeles police officers responded to the shootings in downtown L.A. and the Exposition Park area.

One man was shot and killed in the area of 7th and Figueroa streets, police say. Another man was found shot to death at a Starbucks drive-thru near 28th and Figueroa streets, according to authorities. A third man was injured near Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street. The shootings, which occurred within minutes just miles apart, appeared to be random in nature.

The pursuit that lasted nearly three hours, often at slow speeds, traveled along the 60 and 57 freeways before coming to an end on the westbound 91 Freeway near Raymond Avenue at about 3:25 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the suspect's vehicle, a white SUV, was pinned between two L.A.P.D. BearCats -- which is an armored vehicle used by the SWAT team. It appeared officers were deploying tear gas into the suspect's vehicle around 4:45 a.m.

The suspect reportedly opened fire on officers, and Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD reported officers apparently returned fire just before 5 a.m.

The scene remained active as of 7 a.m., and all lanes of the 91 Freeway were shut down in both directions during the investigation. It was unclear when the freeway would reopen.

The intersection of 7th and Figueroa streets remained shut down during the investigation as police combed through the area where a black SUV was founded with bullet holes in the passenger and driver's side windows. Additional information about the victim, only identified as a man who was driving the SUV, has not been released.



City News Service contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lafullertonlos angeles countyorange countypolice chasemurderfatal shootinglapdhomicideshootingdouble homicidestandoff
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday
Man in body armor who was killed by police in Hollywood identified
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
OBGYN explains how COVID vaccine might affect menstrual cycles
'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home
Watch: Car explodes along TX highway
Construction crane topples into Rancho Palos Verdes home
Show More
COVID 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed
Recall Newsom effort officially meets signature requirement, report says
Video captures brawl inside airport in Miami; 1 arrested
Who are SoCal's top NFL draft prospects?
Angels' Ohtani achieves feat not seen since Babe Ruth
More TOP STORIES News