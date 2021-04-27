Chase, standoff ends with suspect reportedly dead after 3 separate shootings, including 2 fatal, in LA

There’s been an LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting on the 91 freeway near Raymond in the City of Fullerton, at the termination of a pursuit of an individual suspected to be responsible for multiple shootings. A Public Information Officer is responding & we will provide more details. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 27, 2021

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect wanted in three drive-by shootings, including two deadly, reportedly died after leading police on a chase early Tuesday morning that ended with a standoff on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton. Authorities say an officer-involved shooting occurred, but it was unclear whether the suspect had been shot by police or suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds.Just after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted about the standoff.The incident began around 1 a.m. as Los Angeles police officers responded to the shootings in downtown L.A. and the Exposition Park area.One man was shot and killed in the area of 7th and Figueroa streets, police say. Another man was found shot to death at a Starbucks drive-thru near 28th and Figueroa streets, according to authorities. A third man was injured near Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street. The shootings, which occurred within minutes just miles apart, appeared to be random in nature.The pursuit that lasted nearly three hours, often at slow speeds, traveled along the 60 and 57 freeways before coming to an end on the westbound 91 Freeway near Raymond Avenue at about 3:25 a.m.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the suspect's vehicle, a white SUV, was pinned between two L.A.P.D. BearCats -- which is an armored vehicle used by the SWAT team. It appeared officers were deploying tear gas into the suspect's vehicle around 4:45 a.m.The suspect reportedly opened fire on officers, and Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD reported officers apparently returned fire just before 5 a.m.The scene remained active as of 7 a.m., and all lanes of the 91 Freeway were shut down in both directions during the investigation. It was unclear when the freeway would reopen.The intersection of 7th and Figueroa streets remained shut down during the investigation as police combed through the area where a black SUV was founded with bullet holes in the passenger and driver's side windows. Additional information about the victim, only identified as a man who was driving the SUV, has not been released.