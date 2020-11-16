Search underway in Sherman Oaks for suspect who reportedly shot at CHP during chase

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have responded to a Sherman Oaks neighborhood in search of a suspect who reportedly shot at California Highway Patrol officers during a chase Monday afternoon.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded inside a home. AIR7 HD was over the neighborhood shortly before 2 p.m. as several patrol vehicles were in the area.

During the chase, authorities said an occupant of the vehicle got out at the Reseda Boulevard off-ramp of the 101 Freeway. The vehicle then crashed near the area, but the driver continued the chase on the freeway before reportedly shooting at CHP on the 101 near Haskell Avenue.

The driver exited the freeway and drove to the Sherman Oaks neighborhood, where it is believed the suspect is hiding in one of the homes.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
