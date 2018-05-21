Suspect set to be released in Rolling Hills Estate fatal stabbing, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old woman at a Rolling Hills Estates mall was identified as a 39-year-old woman. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect who had been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old woman at a Rolling Hills Estate mall is set to be released as prosecutors ask for further investigation into the case.

Cherie Townsend, 39, had been arrested in the death of Susan Leeds, who was stabbed to death on May 3.

Police believe robbery was the motive in the killing that took place in Promenade on the Peninsula's parking structure.

Rolling Hills Estates officials said Monday afternoon that Townsend is expected to be released from the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was not known when she would be released from custody.

The District Attorney's Office has asked for detectives to perform additional follow-up work in their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingarrestRolling HillsRolling Hills EstatesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News