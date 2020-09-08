Suspect shoots at CHP officers in Sylmar, authorities say

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after authorities say he began shooting at California Highway Patrol officers in Sylmar Monday evening.Authorities say officers arrived to the 12900 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle when the suspect opened fire.Three officers came under fire, but no officer was struck.The officers abandoned their patrol cruisers as they sought cover. The suspect was seen entering at least one of those CHP cruisers for a time.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the suspected shooter appeared to make his way toward officers with his hands up along the road. The man suddenly staggered off the roadway and into a drainage ditch, possibly injuring himself.A huge response from law enforcement was seen in the area. Dozens of heavily armed officers responded to the call for help.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised the public to avoid the area.Officers believe the gunman is taking cover inside a storm drain and a K-9 unit has been called.