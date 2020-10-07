Suspect shot, wounded by deputies at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a suspect at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance late Tuesday night.Details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available and the condition of the person was unknown.No deputies were injured in the shooting.The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m.Authorities said the shooting happened inside the hospital.AIR7 HD was over the scene as several patrol vehicles were spotted near the facility.