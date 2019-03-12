Santa Ana police investigating officer-involved shooting after suspect shot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by police in Santa Ana Monday night after shooting at a detective, police said.The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of South Evergreen.Prior to the shooting, police said there was a foot pursuit. The suspect was said to have shot at a detective and fire was returned.The suspect was hit and transported in an unknown condition. No officer was seriously injured in the incident.The detective was not hit.A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.The confrontation prompted an investigation into the shooting.