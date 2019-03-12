Santa Ana police investigating officer-involved shooting after suspect shot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by police in Santa Ana Monday night after shooting at a detective, police said.
The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of South Evergreen.
Prior to the shooting, police said there was a foot pursuit. The suspect was said to have shot at a detective and fire was returned.
The suspect was hit and transported in an unknown condition. No officer was seriously injured in the incident.
The detective was not hit.
A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.
The confrontation prompted an investigation into the shooting.
