Suspect shot in Compton deputy-involved shooting

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect has been hospitalized in unknown condition following a deputy-involved shooting in Compton Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Long Beach Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

The unidentified suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital. Details on the person's condition were not immediately released.

No deputies were injured in the incident, LASD officials said.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingshootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot outside Del Taco in Atwater Village
20 dead in upstate New York crash involving limousine
SpaceX to attempt rocket launch and landing in SoCal tonight
Brawl breaks out after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor
LA deputies search Malibu Canyon for burglary suspect
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
West LA shooting leaves two victims wounded; suspects sought
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Show More
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
Man sought as person of interest after wife is killed in Carson
LA deputies share experience of helping woman stranded on Lancaster road
Powerful waves threaten homes in Long Beach
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth $100K
More News