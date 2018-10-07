Suspect shot in Compton deputy-involved shooting

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --A suspect has been hospitalized in unknown condition following a deputy-involved shooting in Compton Sunday morning.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Long Beach Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.
The unidentified suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital. Details on the person's condition were not immediately released.
No deputies were injured in the incident, LASD officials said.
