SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was shot in an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Budlong Avenue and 109th Place.
It's not clear what led to the shooting. No updates were immediately available on the suspect's condition.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Suspect shot in South LA encounter with sheriff's deputies
A suspect was shot in an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More