Suspect shot in South LA encounter with sheriff's deputies

A suspect was shot in an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.
By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was shot in an encounter with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South LA Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Budlong Avenue and 109th Place.

It's not clear what led to the shooting. No updates were immediately available on the suspect's condition.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
